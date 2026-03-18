Russian Intl Security Forum to attract up to 5,000 participants — Security Council

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. More than 180 foreign delegations and a total of up to 5,000 participants are expected at the First International Security Forum, which will be held in the Moscow Region in late May, the press service of the Russian Security Council told TASS.

"More than 180 delegations from foreign states and international organizations have been invited to participate in the forum. Security council secretaries, national security advisers to heads of state, heads of law enforcement agencies and special services, and senior representatives of international organizations are expected to attend," the press service reported. Ambassadors of foreign states, representatives of the scientific community, and security experts will also attend the forum. The total number of participants is expected to approach 5,000.

The press service noted that the forum will be held under the auspices of the Russian Security Council at the Live Arena concert and entertainment center and Patriot Central Park from May 26 to 29.

The forum is set to include "the 14th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues, a variety of thematic sessions (scientific conferences, roundtables, briefings, presentations), bilateral and multilateral meetings, and exhibition displays featuring specific areas of activity of relevant Russian agencies and organizations," the Security Council specified.

Accreditation for the forum has begun for media and will run until May 21.