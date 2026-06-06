Dissatisfaction with Merz's performance hits new record high — media

BERLIN, June 6. /TASS/. Public dissatisfaction with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has reached a record high, according to a poll conducted by the INSA institute for the Bild newspaper.

Only 15% of respondents said they were satisfied with Merz’s performance, the lowest figure recorded to date. Compared with late April, the share has fallen by 4 percentage points. Meanwhile, 77% of those surveyed, up 6 percentage points, said they were dissatisfied with the chancellor's performance. Another 8% were undecided.

Only 16% of respondents approve of Merz's government, while 78% view its performance negatively. The survey was conducted on June 4-5 among 1,005 respondents.

The poll also found growing dissatisfaction with Merz and his cabinet even among supporters of the ruling CDU/CSU bloc and the SPD.

"A government that fails to win over even its own voters is doomed to fail. The level of dissatisfaction goes far beyond what would normally be expected at this stage of a new federal government's term," INSA Director Hermann Binkert said.