Russia’s Aerospace Forces strike Ukrainian positions in Dnepropetrovsk, Kherson regions

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russia’s Aerospace Forces have destroyed Ukrainian troop concentrations and a UAV control site in the Dnepropetrovsk and Kherson Regions, using FAB-500 bombs with the unified glide/adjustment module, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Sunday.

Namely, a UAV control site of Ukraine’s 46th Separate Airmobile Brigade near Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, as well as a temporary deployment site of the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade near Shchurovo and a temporary deployment site of the 121st Separate Territorial Defense Brigade near Sukhanovo in the Kherson Region were struck, the ministry specified.