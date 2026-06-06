Russia ready to arrange UN delegation’s visit to Starobelsk — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Russia is prepared to facilitate a visit by a UN delegation to Starobelsk, similar to the recent one by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov said during a meeting with Vladimir Kuznetsov, director of the UN Information Center in Moscow, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"Alimov stressed that statements made by the UN Secretariat in New York about the inability to verify what happened due to a lack of access to the site are unfounded, as the Russian side is ready to facilitate the arrival of a UN delegation in Starobelsk, similar to the visit by the International Committee of the Red Cross delegation," the ministry said.

The statement added that Russia expects UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and relevant UN bodies to publicly condemn the Ukrainian military's attack on the college in Starobelsk.

"Moscow expects that this information regarding the victims of the attack in Starobelsk will be taken into account by the UN Secretariat as part of its efforts to verify the circumstances of the incident," the ministry said. "The UN secretary-general and relevant agencies are expected to issue a clear public condemnation of the Ukrainian army's actions," it concluded.