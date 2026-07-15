Those plotting 'new campaign' against Russia should remember lessons of history — MFA

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has issued a stern warning to those orchestrating what they term a "new campaign" against Russia, urging them to heed the lessons of history and abandon any illusions of delivering a strategic defeat to Moscow.

"Those plotting a new so-called campaign against Russia should do well to remember history and learn from it how their expansionist ambitions may unfold," Zakharova stated during a briefing. "We advise them to stop deluding themselves into believing they can inflict a strategic defeat on Russia."

She further recalled that Napoleon once assembled a coalition of European powers with the aim of seizing Russia, only to suffer a humiliating and ignominious defeat.