Russian stocks down as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down as the main trading session started on Thursday as the MOEX and RTS indices fell by 0.21% to 2,296.93 and 894.09 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble added 3.9 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.99 rubles.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the indices were up by 0.02% at 2,302.03 and 896.08 points, respectively. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate was up by 7.05 kopecks at 12.06 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker added 0.27% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,307.97 points.