Almost all of Europe wages war on Russia under Nazi banners — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Almost all of Europe is engaged in conflict against Russia as these forces are rallied under Nazi banners, supporting Vladimir Zelensky’s regime in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Today, certain forces have united against us literally under Nazi banners as they support Zelensky’s anti-Russian, racist regime, which holds torchlight processions, while the soldiers it sends to fight wear the patches of Nazi divisions on their sleeves. They have declared the goal of inflicting a strategic defeat on us on the battlefield like they did in the Operation Unthinkable plan," the top Russian diplomat noted during a ceremony to lay wreaths to the memorial plates at the Foreign Ministry building.

"It’s crucial not only to preserve the memory of the heroes of the Great Patriotic War and World War II, who secured our future and current development, as well as – I am sure – development for the decades and centuries to come, but also to remember about the diplomatic experience and the diplomatic lessons of those events. Those lessons are priceless, particularly in the current situation, where almost all of Europe, called to arms under Nazi banners, is waging a war on us," Lavrov added.

The Russian foreign minister pointed to the classified documents about preparations, primarily by the UK, for Operation Unthinkable, which provided for an attack on the Soviet Union to inflict a strategic defeat on the country. "Today, this experience is invaluable for us. The experience of building coalitions solely based on our own interests, without being naive and believing in empty promises. President Putin has recently talked about it in one of his interviews," Lavrov stressed.