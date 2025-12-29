Russia, Vietnam close to adopting draft agreement on NPP construction — Russian envoy

HANOI, December 29. /TASS/. Russia and Vietnam are close to agreeing on a draft intergovernmental agreement on the construction of the republic's first nuclear power plant, Ninh Thuan-1, Russian ambassador to Hanoi Gennady Bezdetko said.

Cooperation between Russia and Vietnam on the construction of a nuclear power plant did not begin from scratch, he told a press conference devoted to results of the development of bilateral relations in 2025. "We actively worked on this issue until 2016, and we signed a corresponding intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy. As Vietnam denounced this intergovernmental agreement in 2016, the state corporation Rosatom and the Vietnamese energy corporation EVN are currently working on a new intergovernmental document," the diplomat said.

The final round of negotiations on the new agreement took place in the middle of December. The document is 98% agreed upon, while the remaining issues planned to be resolved by the parties in the near future. "In early 2026, it will be possible to plan its signing, which could be timed to coincide with relevant high-level and summit contacts," Bezdetko noted.