Russia concerned by South Korea’s expanding military cooperation with NATO — MFA

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Russia has expressed concern over the Republic of Korea’s steps to deepen military cooperation with NATO, stating that it is unacceptable for the country to become a de facto participant in the alliance’s rearmament efforts, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement issued following a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko and South Korean Ambassador to Moscow Lee Seok Bae.

"The Russian side expressed serious concern over Seoul’s growing drift toward NATO, as demonstrated, among other things, by the Republic of Korea’s practical steps to deepen military and military-technical cooperation with the North Atlantic Alliance, the consequences of which pose a threat to Russia’s security," the statement said.

The Foreign Ministry also stated that "it is unacceptable for the Republic of Korea to become a de facto participant in NATO’s qualitative and quantitative rearmament process, as the alliance has openly declared its preparations for war with Russia."