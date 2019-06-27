Russia’s position on OPEC+ deal to be forged by July 1

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Energy Ministry is still holding consultations with local oil producers regarding the position on further implementation of the OPEC+ deal, Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Thursday, adding that Moscow’s position would be forged by July 1.

"Consultations are still underway. I think we will be able (to forge a position) by the (meeting of) JMMC (Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee) on July 1," he said when asked about the consensus among Russian companies.

Novak added that "decisions" made on the sidelines of the G20 summit are expected. The minister also confirmed the plan to hold the talks with his Saudi counterpart Arabia Khalid al-Falih there.