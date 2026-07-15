Russia says France's refusal to grant visa to TASS reporter for UNESCO events puzzling

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. France’s decision not to issue a visa to a TASS journalist to participate in UNESCO events is puzzling, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

According to the diplomat, on July 17, during a global conference of the International Decade of Sciences for Sustainable Development, a UNESCO-Russia International Prize for Achievements Fundamental Sciences will be awarded at UNESCO headquarters in Paris.

"Although this is indeed a very important, solemn event, but, alas, it is overshadowed by how literally they do not allow it to be covered and, honestly, I cannot find another expression, just what kind of harassment Russian journalists are subjected to. The refusal of the French authorities to issue a visa to a TASS journalist, who was sent on a business trip to cover one of the key events in world scientific life, is puzzling," she said.