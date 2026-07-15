US Air Force aircraft twice attack Iranian port of Sirik in Strait of Hormuz — TV

BEIRUT, July 16. /TASS/. US aircraft carried out at least two strikes on the city of Sirik in Iran's Hormozgan Province early this morning, Al Manar TV reported.

According to its information, the US Air Force attacked targets in the port area of Sirik, located on the coast of the Strait of Hormuz. Earlier, three airstrikes were carried out on the major port of Bandar Abbas, known as the "gateway to the Persian Gulf."

A statement from the Hormozgan Provincial Council noted that a fishmeal factory near Qeshm Island was partially damaged as a result of the US aggression. No information on casualties has been reported.