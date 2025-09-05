Seligdar’s gold reserves to increase by more than 32 tonnes in 2025

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Polymetallic holding Seligdar expects its gold reserves to expand by more than 32 tonnes in 2025, the company’s president Alexander Khrush told journalists on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"In 2025 we see the following - Khvoinoye and Ryabinovoye will each add approximately 16 tonnes to reserves as a result of geological exploration," he said.

According to Khrush, at the Chulkovskaya area deposit in Yakutia, the mid-sized Chulkovskoye deposit has been identified, containing 3.719 mln tonnes of ore, 6,629 kg of gold, and 17 tonnes of silver. At present, the feasibility study materials for provisional exploration conditions and reserve calculation are under review at the Yakutsk branch of the State Commission on Mineral Reserves, he added.

He further noted that a small deposit, Khokhoy, has been discovered at the Khokhoy ore field in Yakutia, with balance reserves of 596,000 tonnes of ore, 1,636 kg of gold, and 2.3 tonnes of silver.

In addition, assessment work has been completed at the Kuryinskoye occurrence within the Kuryinsky site in Altai Region. Work is now underway to develop the feasibility study for provisional exploration conditions and reserve calculation. A small deposit is expected to be identified there, with reserves of 3.448 mln tonnes of ore and 2,962 kg of gold.

As of January 1, 2025, Seligdar’s reserves stood at 285.1 tonnes of gold.

