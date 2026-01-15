Situation involving Maduro shows there is no democracy for US on world stage — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. The situation involving Venezuelan President Nicol·s Maduro has underscored a stark reality: democracy appears to be absent on the international stage for the United States, according to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. Speaking at a news briefing, she emphasized that this development poses a threat to all who uphold democracy as the ideal system.

"Today, this is a threat to everyone who believes that democracy is the optimal system," Zakharova stated. "Because democracy is not confined within national borders. Since it has been proclaimed - particularly in the West - that democracy is the near-perfect model of governance, it must be demonstrated in international relations as well."

She further argued, "How can there be true democracy in international affairs if there is no functioning legal framework? Democracy fundamentally relies on law. Even establishing whether a majority exists, or if a quorum or consensus is present, depends on legal standards - not merely on counting votes."

Zakharova also criticized Western actions, asserting that they are "carving up" countries and territories without regard for international legal norms. "The same pattern is evident in interference in internal affairs and regime change efforts. No one references international law, the UN Charter, conventions, or agreements when justifying these actions," she pointed out.