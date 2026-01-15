UN experts call Israel's actions in Gaza after truce ‘genocide without witness’

GENEVA, January 15. /TASS/. Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip since the establishment of the truce on October 9 can be described as ‘genocide without witness,’ a statement by UN experts said.

"We have entered a new phase in which Israel and its supporters have reached the genocide without witness stage," said the document, signed by more than 20 UN experts, including Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression Irene Khan and Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967 Francesca Albanese. "With journalists being killed, denied access, or forced out, humanitarian organisations paralysed or expelled, and a misleading global sense of ‘ceasefire’, atrocities are being committed without public scrutiny."

According to them, "genocide survivors" are "battling winter, severe food insecurity, malnutrition and the collapse of the healthcare and education systems." It is noted that in early December, UN agencies and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) were able to deliver only 14,600 tents for 85,000 people, leaving about 1.3 million Palestinians without habitable housing in winter.

The UN experts also called the ban imposed by Israel at the end of 2025 on 37 international NGOs operating in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank a "flagrant violation of the law." The experts noted that the leaders of other countries "could incur responsibility if they fail to take all steps in their power to prevent further acts of genocide."

On October 9, Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas, mediated by Egypt, Qatar, the United States and Turkey, agreed to implement the first phase of a peace plan presented by US President Donald Trump. The next day a ceasefire came into effect. Under the agreement, Israeli troops withdrew to a Yellow Line, retaining more than 50% of the enclave's territory under their control.

The second phase of the deal involves the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the enclave, the deployment of international stabilization forces, as well as the start of work of structures for managing the sector, including the Peace Council.