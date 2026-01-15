Potential conflict in Iran to damage China's oil imports — expert

SHANGHAI, January 15. /TASS/. A potential escalation in the situation in Iran poses a threat to oil supplies to China through the Strait of Hormuz, according to Jin Liangxiang, Director of the Center for Middle East Studies at the Shanghai Institute of International Studies.

"If the military conflict between the US and Iran escalates, it will seriously impact stability in the region, as well as China's energy security, its high-tech export markets, investments, and foreign financial cooperation in the region," Guancha quoted him as saying.

The Middle East is China's primary energy supplier, the expert said. In 2024-2025, 40-50% of China's oil imports passed through the Strait of Hormuz. The region is also an important export market for new energy vehicles and high-tech products from China, he added.

Unrest in Iran began on December 29 after street protests caused by rial devaluation, and spread to most major cities. The government has said about 40 law enforcement officers were killed. Since January 8, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, armed terrorists have appeared among the demonstrators. Iran blames Israel and the United States for organizing the riots. US President Donald Trump had previously warned that he was seriously considering using force against the Islamic Republic.