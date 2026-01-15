Unacceptable to use blackmail, threats when talking to Cuba — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Moscow is concerned about escalating tensions around Cuba and considers the use of blackmail and threats in dialogue with the country to be unacceptable, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Of course, we are closely monitoring developments in Latin America and the Caribbean. We are seriously concerned about the growing tension, escalation, and aggressive rhetoric, including toward our friend Cuba," Zakharova said. "We support the resolution of any interstate disputes through political and diplomatic means. We are convinced that blackmail and threats are totally unacceptable, especially with regard to Cuba, its people, and its government, which have endured decades of illegitimate, illegal, and unlawful sanctions that have already gone down in history as a blockade," she stressed.

"We expect that a pragmatic approach and common sense will ultimately prevail," the diplomat concluded.