Sollers launches sales of Sollers SA6 bus in Russia starting from $161,800

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Sollers has launched sales of the Sollers SA6 bus in Russia at a starting price of 12.7 mln rubles ($161,800). The first Sollers SA6 unit has already been delivered to a customer in Moscow, the company’s press service reported.

"The new model is available for order and purchase at Sollers dealership centers at a price starting from 12,700,000 rubles," the statement said.

The bus is designed for tourist, intercity, and corporate transportation. It is equipped with a 245-horsepower diesel engine, a manual transmission, and electronic ABS and ESC systems. The passenger cabin seats 35 people and is fitted with a modern climate control system, USB ports, and soft seats.

The company added that the bus is also included in Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry’s preferential leasing program, which allows buyers to receive a special purchase discount of up to 2 mln rubles ($25,500). As a result, the minimum price of the Sollers SA6 stands at 10.7 mln rubles ($136,300).