US sends air crews to Middle East amid tensions with Iran — Fox News

NEW YORK, January 16. /TASS/. Washington has sent at least one of its aircraft carrier strike groups to the Middle East amid growing tensions in relations with Iran, Fox News reported citing military sources.

At this point, it is unclear whether the sources were referring to the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, or to ships that recently left the ports of Norfolk and San Diego.

The redeployment is estimated to take at least one week. One of the sources told the TV channel that if the US presidents makes the decision to start a military operation, it will be different and more offensive in nature.

In his words, strategists are examining a broad range of scenarios, depending on the Iranian government’s actions in the coming days.

It is also expected that missile defense systems will be deployed in the region to bolster the defenses of Israel and US bases in the Middle East.