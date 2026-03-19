Kremlin calls Warsaw court’s decision to extradite Butyagin 'pro-Ukrainian'

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. The Warsaw court’s decision to extradite Russian archaeologist Alexander Butyagin at Kiev’s request is highly pro-Ukrainian, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"I don’t want to make any predictions. It’s clear that the court is extremely pro-Ukrainian," he noted.

Butyagin’s case

In November 2024, Ukraine’s authorities brought charges in absentia against a Russian archaeologist for engaging in allegedly illegal excavations in Crimea. Although his name was not announced publicly, the Ukrainian media said that it was Butyagin.

Alexander Burtyagin, who heads the North Black Sea region sector at the Ancient World department of the world-famous Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg and heads the museum’s Kerch expedition, was detained on December 4, when he was on his way from the Netherlands to the Balkans. According to the Polish media, he refused to make a statement to prosecutors. A court in Warsaw ruled to place him in custody. According to the Polish prosecutor’s office, which received an extradition request from Kiev for Butyagin, he could face up to ten years in prison in Ukraine.