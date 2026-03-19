Pentagon needs additional funding from Congress for operations against Iran — Hegseth

WASHINGTON, March 19. /TASS/. The Pentagon is appealing to the US Congress for additional funds to ensure the continuation of current military operations against Iran and to replenish its arsenals, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said, commenting on reports that his department intends to secure more than $200 billion in additional funding for operations against the Islamic Republic.

"As for $200 billion - I think that number could move. Obviously it takes money to kill bad guys, so we're going back to Congress and our folks there to ensure that we're properly funded for what's been done, for what we may have to do in the future, ensure that our ammunition is everything's refilled, and not just refilled, but [purchased] above and beyond," he stated.

On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported, citing sources, that the US military expects to receive more than $200 billion to continue operations against Iran. The article noted that the Pentagon’s attempt to secure these funds may spark a major political battle in Congress.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.