Hungary will not participate in war, to which Europe is now preparing — premier

BUDAPEST, March 19. /TASS/. Europe is getting ready for a war, but Hungary will not take part in it and will not finance Ukraine and enable it to continue conflict with Russia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said at a campaign rally in the city of Duna·jv·ros.

The premier warned his supporters that he has "bad news: a war is approaching," because the Ukrainian conflict has not yet been resolved, and the EU leadership is poised to continue it.

"Europe has decided to become even more embroiled in the conflict. Right now, they are sending weapons and money to Ukraine, but they agreed that there will be European soldiers on its territory later," Orban said in a speech, aired by Hungarian TV channels.

"Our goal is not to let them embroil us into this," he said, pledging to keep his country away from the conflict if his party wins the April 12 parliamentary election.

"We do not want to take part in the conflict, we are not sending soldiers [to Ukraine], we are not delivering weapons and we are not sending them Hungarian money," he said.