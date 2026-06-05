Tanzania in talks with Rosatom on developing nuclear energy — president

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Tanzania is in talks with Rosatom on nuclear energy development, the republic’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Tanzania has extensive uranium reserves and plans to develop nuclear energy as part of a long-term strategy aimed at diversifying the energy balance and supporting sustainable economic development, she said. "To this end, we have developed an ambitious national roadmap for the development of nuclear energy, including the use of small nuclear reactors in a long-term energy strategy. In this regard, Rosatom is a Russian company that is already showing great interest, and we are in talks with it," the head of state added.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place on June 3-6. This year’s theme is "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.