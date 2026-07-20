Andy Burnham to take office as UK prime minister

LONDON, July 20. /TASS/. Andy Burnham will take office as prime minister of the United Kingdom on Monday. The handover ceremony, which will take place for the sixth time in the past decade, is scheduled for noon local time (14:00 Moscow time).

Outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer will first deliver a farewell speech before traveling to Buckingham Palace, where King Charles III will formally accept his resignation. The monarch will then meet with Burnham and invite him to form His Majesty’s government.

As Burnham became leader of the ruling Labour Party on July 17, succeeding Starmer as head of the same party, no general election was required for the change of prime minister. Burnham can remain in office until the next parliamentary election, scheduled for 2029.

His first task will be to appoint his government. The new prime minister will begin doing so immediately after taking up residence at 10 Downing Street in central London. The process typically takes several hours, with the key members of the cabinet expected to be announced by Monday evening.