China’s aluminum imports from Russia gain 24% in 1H

BEIJING, July 20. /TASS/. China’s imports of unwrought aluminum from Russia increased by 24.1% in value terms in January-June 2026 to $3.76 bln, the General Administration of Customs of China reported.

The value of Russian aluminum supplies amounted to $3.03 bln in the same period of 2025.

Imports of unwrought nickel from Russia rose by 43% to $693.59 mln. The value of shipments of unwrought refined copper and copper alloys added 3.3% to $2.35 bln.

Total imports of those three categories from Russia grew by 17.5% to $6.8 bln.