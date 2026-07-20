Russia, US hold talks on global development beyond 2030

NEW YORK, July 20. /TASS/. The Russian delegation recently met with the leadership of the US Mission to the United Nations, holding what it described as a businesslike and constructive discussion on global development after the conclusion of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) program, Boris Titov, Russian presidential special representative for relations with international organizations to achieve the SDGs, told Russian journalists in response to a TASS question. Titov headed the Russian delegation to the UN High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development.

"We met with the leadership of the US Mission to the UN and discussed many issues in a very businesslike, even comfortable, conversation. It was a very engaged discussion. We met with [US Ambassador to the UN Mike] Waltz, and [US Deputy Ambassador to the UN Dan] Negrea was also there," he said when asked about cooperation with the US authorities in the context of the SDGs.

Titov noted that the Sustainable Development Goals program is currently not among US priorities. However, he said the US authorities acknowledge the existence of challenges that "are transboundary in nature."