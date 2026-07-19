De la Fuente becomes third coach to win both World Cup and European Championship

NEW YORK, July 20. /TASS/. Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente became the third manager to lead a national team to victory at both the FIFA World Cup and the UEFA European Championship.

Before the Spaniard, the feat had been achieved only by his compatriot Vicente del Bosque and Germany's Helmut Schon. Under Del Bosque, Spain won the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2012 UEFA European Championship. Schon guided West Germany to victory at the 1972 European Championship and the 1974 FIFA World Cup.

De la Fuente, 65, has been in charge of the Spanish national team since December 2022. Earlier in his career, he also coached Spain's under-21 national team. He was nominated for FIFA's Best Men's Coach award for 2024, but lost to Italy's Carlo Ancelotti, who led Real Madrid to the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, Spanish league title, and Spanish Super Cup.

Spain defeated Argentina in the World Cup final. Ferran Torres scored the only goal in the 106th minute.