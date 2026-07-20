New Ukrainian-made drones appear in Africa — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Advanced Ukrainian-made UAV models have begun appearing in the hands of militants in Africa, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of African States to the South of Sahara Anatoly Bashkin told TASS.

Asked whether weapons stolen in Ukraine were reaching the African continent, he said: "I do not think this concerns stolen weapons. Rather, we are talking about more modern types of weaponry - fairly advanced Ukrainian-made UAV models, electronic warfare systems, not only FPV drones but also heavy Baba Yaga-type unmanned aerial vehicles."

Bashkin added that Ukrainian military advisers "are present in Mali’s northern border areas, where the Tuaregs are located, and in other regions where jihadists operate, training them to use modern weapons of both Ukrainian and Western manufacture."

"We have observed, and the Africa Corps has also observed, the recent appearance of new types of modern weapons in the hands of terrorists," the department director added.