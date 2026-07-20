Number of US troops killed in conflict with Iran reaches 17 — agency

NEW YORK, July 20. /TASS/. The total number of US troops killed in the conflict with Iran has reached 17, the Associated Press reported.

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said earlier that "a US service member in northern Iraq was killed in action July 18 during a controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian one-way attack drone." On July 17, two US troops were killed in Jordan following an Iranian attack, while another serviceman went missing. That said, the death toll could rise to 18.

Meanwhile, the number of US service members injured during the military operation against Iran has exceeded 400.