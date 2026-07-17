MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Finland may be involved in Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on Russian territory, Finnish military reporter Kosti Heiskanen, who held a picket at the Finnish embassy in Moscow calling for an end to aid to Kiev, told TASS.

Earlier it became known that the Ukrainian special services planned to use Finland’s Peno explosives for terrorist attacks on the Crimean bridge. It was imported to Russia by various methods, with one of key ones being dropping containers with the dangerous cargo from aircraft-type drones.

"Finland may be involved in this, because if you listen to the statements of Finnish politicians, it is clear that they are ready for various provocations and terrorist acts. Considering that [Parliament Speaker] Jussi Halla-aho said ‘We will buy shells and write on them 'for Karelia' and 'the more Russians we kill, the better,' of course, Finland will go for such provocations and terrorist attacks," he said.

According to Heiskanen, there are currently "a lot of Finnish UAV specialists in the special operation zone, including in the Krasnoarmeysk area and in the Zaporozhye Region. And this shows that the Finns fully support Ukraine, the thieving and fascist regime of people catcher [Vladimir] Zelensky and his henchmen," he added.

Heiskanen said that Finland, which "sent 4 billion euros in aid to the armed forces of Ukraine, which was partially stolen," was "guilty of this and will have to answer later when the second Nuremberg Tribunal takes place."

The military reporter said that "Finland was already stepped on the rake" by joining the war against the USSR on the side of the Third Reich, and the leader of the Soviet Union, Joseph Stalin, did not execute Finnish President Karl Mannerheim "only out of the kindness of the Soviet people. This is why, unfortunately, this is a huge tragedy for me, as a Finnish citizen, as a descendant of Finnish citizens who moved to the Soviet Union. It's very hard that we live in a time when Russia has been turned into a monster," concluded Heiskanen.