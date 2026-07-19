Mbappe finishes as top scorer at 2026 FIFA World Cup

NEW YORK, July 20. /TASS/. France forward Kylian Mbappe finished as the top scorer at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The French striker scored 10 goals in eight matches. His closest challenger was Argentina forward Lionel Messi, who scored nine goals, also in eight appearances.

Mbappe, 27, has played for Spain's Real Madrid since 2024. With the club, he won the Spanish Super Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup in the 2024/25 season. With the French national team, he won the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and claimed the silver medal at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. At the 2022 World Cup, Mbappe was the tournament's top scorer with eight goals. He also holds the record for the most goals scored in World Cup history (22).

The 2026 FIFA World Cup was held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19. For the first time, the tournament featured 48 teams. France finished fourth.