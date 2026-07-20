Ukrainian military advisers operate in Mali, Russian MFA tells TASS

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Ukrainian military advisers are operating in Mali, where they are helping terrorists use and counter unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Anatoly Bashkin, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of African States, told TASS.

Asked about Western and Ukrainian support for terrorists, the diplomat said it's especially bad in Mali. "We can confirm that Ukrainian military advisers are present in Mali. Their assistance mainly involves the use of UAVs and counter-UAV operations," he said.

Bashkin also suggested that France and Ukraine are supplying terrorists with weapons. "There is also cooperation involving the supply of Ukrainian, French and, more broadly, Western weapons to terrorists," the Russian Foreign Ministry official added.