Russian brands strong enough to enter US market

NEW YORK, July 20. /TASS/. Russian brands could enter the US market if sanctions are lifted, as they have become strong enough to compete there, Boris Titov, Russian presidential special representative for relations with international organizations to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), told Russian journalists in response to a TASS question.

"Speaking from the perspective of core markets, I believe that if we resolve the main politically driven sanctions issues today, a rapid exchange will begin," he said when asked which sectors could see the restoration of business ties between Russia and the United States.

"We understand that a large number of chemical and food production facilities in the Russian Federation operated under the ownership of US companies. So, all of this could recover quickly. We also believe that our own brands have gained sufficient strength and could be represented here, on the US market," he added.

Titov also said that cooperation in the information technology sector could recover rapidly if relations between the two countries are normalized.