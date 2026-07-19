North Korea committed to developing relations with Russia — top diplomat

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. North Korea is committed to developing and strengthening allied relations with Russia, visiting North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The unwavering and consistent position of our republic’s government is to continuously develop and strengthen our relations on the basis of the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and the Russian Federation. At the 9th Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea, Comrade Kim Jong Un once again put forward the strategic line of steadfastly advancing the comprehensive strategic partnership and allied relations with the Russia," she said.

North Korea will continue supporting Russia’s efforts to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity and remove the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis, visiting North Korean Foreign Minister said. "The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea will continue to steadfastly support all Russia’s efforts, both now and in the future, aimed at defending the country’s sovereignty, security interests, and territorial integrity, and at addressing the root causes of the crisis in Ukraine," Choe Son Hui said.

Visiting North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui conveyed her country leader Kim Jon Un’s friendly greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"On [his] behalf, allow me to respectfully convey warm, comradely greetings from the esteemed Chairman of State Affairs [of North Korea], Comrade Kim Jong Un, to his closest and dearest friend — Comrade [Vladimir] Putin, President of Russia," she said.

Choe Son Hui has promised Russian President Vladimir Putin to convey his greetings to her country’s leader Kim Jon Un. "I will responsibly convey to [North Korea’s] Chairman of State Affairs Comrade Kim Jon Un warn greetings from you, Comrade President Putin," she said.