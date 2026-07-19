Jordanian foreign ministry issues note of protest against Iranian attacks

TUNIS, July 19. /TASS/. The Jordanian foreign ministry has summoned the Iranian charge d’affaires to hand over a note of protest against continuing attacks against its territory, foreign ministry spokesman, Fuad al-Majali said.

According to al-Majali, the Jordanian side demanded that the Iranian diplomat convey to Tehran "a clear message on the need for an immediate cessation of attacks against the kingdom." The ministry stressed that Jordan’s security and safety of its citizens are the redline that cannot be crossed.

The spokesman said that Amman condemns Iranian attacks as a "blatant violation of the kingdom’s sovereignty and an infringement upon international law and the UN Charter."

Earlier in the day, the Jordanian military said that the country’s air defense systems had shot down three of four missiles launched from Iran.