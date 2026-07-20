US teeters on return to all-out war with Iran — newspaper

NEW YORK, July 20. /TASS/. The United States is teetering on the brink of a return to all-out war with Iran after US troops were killed in Iraq and Jordan, The Washington Post reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, the Pentagon is increasing the number of military aircraft in the Middle East. However, a US official cautioned that the expansion of operations would be limited by dwindling stockpiles of air defense and long-range munitions, as well as constraints on the ability to surge more troops and aircraft into the area because of battle damage.

"We do not have enough to safely sustain operations," the official pointed out.

The latest escalation in US-Iran tensions began on July 8, when the United States carried out strikes on Iran for the first time since Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding. The US claimed the attack was in retaliation for a strike on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. US President Donald Trump announced the same day that the ceasefire with Iran was over. Tehran responded by targeting US facilities across the Middle East, including in Bahrain, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Jordan.