Implementation of framework agreement to end conflict with Israel — Lebanese president

BEIRUT, July 19. /TASS/. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has agreed with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio steps toward the implementation of the peace agreements with Israel, the Lebanese president’s office said after their meeting in Washington.

"President Aoun thanked the United States for promoting progress at the talks and stressed that the framework agreement that was signed on June 26 is geared to put an end to the conflict with Israel," it said.

According to the Lebanese president, the implementation of the agreements will begin with the withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon where the first Lebanese-controlled ‘pilot zone’ will be established.

"He asked the US secretary of state to "enhance support for the Lebanese army and law enforcement structures, and to encourage American investments to various economic sectors, in particular, to energy, telecommunications, and transport," Aoun’s office said.

Aoun will meet with US President Donald Trump in the White House on July 21. This will be the first Lebanese-US summit since 2009. The two presidents are expected to discuss ways to strengthen the ceasefire and stability in Lebanon.

Following five round of US-brokered consultation in Washington, Lebanon and Israel signed a framework agreement, under which the Lebanese military is to gradually restore effective sovereign control over the entire Lebanese territory while Israel is to withdraw its troops of the occupied areas.