EEF remains open to all countries despite geopolitical tensions — Trutnev

VLADIVOSTOK, July 17. /TASS/. The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) remains open to all countries despite the current geopolitical situation. Over time, all political barriers will disappear, and Russia will continue working with countries around the world, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev told reporters.

"We are indeed open to everyone, regardless of how anyone may feel about it. I believe that all the political difficulties and complications invented by various people are artificial. Time will put everything in its proper place. We will continue to work with the entire world," Trutnev said in response to a question.

He added that representatives from 75 countries are expected to attend this year's forum.

"In my view, all neighboring countries, and indeed all reasonable people, understand that it is difficult, if not impossible, to live today without interacting with Russia. That is why people will come to us anyway," the deputy prime minister concluded.

At the same time, a total of 385 agreements worth 6.5 trillion rubles ($82.75 bln) are expected to be signed at this year’s forum. "As of today, we plan to conclude 385 agreements with a total value of 6.5 trillion rubles," the deputy prime minister said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will be also presented with a project for the construction of a new Baikal-Amur Mainline (BAM) tunnel at the EEF. "Reconstruction of the Baikal-Amur Mainline is currently underway, and new tunnels are being built. I hope the project for the construction of a new tunnel will be presented to Vladimir Putin at the Eastern Economic Forum," the deputy prime minister said.

The Eastern Economic Forum will take place on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the forum's general information partner.