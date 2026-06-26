Black Sea shipping safety priority for Russia — ambassador to Turkey

ANKARA, June 26. /TASS/. Russia considers safeguarding maritime navigation in the Black Sea a top national priority. According to Sergey Vershinin, Russia’s ambassador to Ankara, all recent attacks on cargo ships in the region have been carried out by Ukrainian drones. In an interview with CNN-Turk, Vershinin affirmed, "For us, ensuring safe shipping and maritime transport in the Black Sea is paramount. We maintain strong cooperation with Turkey in this domain. Turkey plays a crucial role in upholding Black Sea security in line with the Montreux Convention, which it strictly observes, and we fully support its adherence."

When asked about Turkey’s response to the incidents involving commercial vessels, Vershinin stated that Russia is aware of Turkey’s statements and is currently examining them. He reiterated, "We see that these attacks were conducted by Ukrainian drones."

Turning to Ukraine’s actions, the Russian diplomat condemned Kiev’s tactics, describing them as terrorist methods aimed at attacking civilian infrastructure within Russia.

"The Ukrainian regime is attempting to disable economic facilities and incite social unrest," he explained. "From a military perspective, these attacks do not hinder our operational progress in the region. Their true objective appears to be to create panic and insecurity among the local population. However, this aim has not been achieved and will not be," Vershinin concluded.