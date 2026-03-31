UK announces shortlist for International Booker Prize

LONDON, March 31. /TASS/. Two novels in German have been shortlisted for the 2026 International Booker Prize for Literature, according to the competition's organizing committee.

The books are Shida Bazar’s 'The Nights Are Quiet in Tehran' and Daniel Kehlmann’s 'The Director'. In addition, the shortlist of six books includes Bulgarian writer Rene Karabash with her novel 'She Who Remains', Brazilian author Ana Paula Maia with 'On Earth As It Is Beneath', French author Marie NDiaye with 'The Witch', and Taiwanese author Yang Shuang-zi with the novel 'Taiwan Travelogue' in Chinese.

"Encapsulating a range of international experiences, with many drawing on real moments from history, the six books transport readers from Japan-ruled Taiwan in the 1930s to Nazi-controlled Europe during the Second World War, from magic and domesticity in suburban France in the 1990s to the turmoil and after-effects of the Iranian Revolution in 1979, from a brutal prison colony in a remote corner of Brazil to a strict patriarchal community in the Albanian Alps," the organizing committee said in a statement.