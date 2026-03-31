Other countries must restore shipping in Hormuz Strait on their own — Trump

WASHINGTON, March 31. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that countries facing disruptions in fuel supplies through the Strait of Hormuz need to resolve the issue on their own, as Washington will not assist them.

In a post on Truth Social, the US leader offered countries that do not receive fuel via the Strait of Hormuz two recommendations: "Number 1, buy [fuel] from the US, we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just take it."

"You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the US won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us," the US leader added.

Trump noted that his recommendations are directed, in particular, to the United Kingdom.