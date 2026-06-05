Russia ready to supply Su-57 fighter jets to India — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russia is ready to supply Su-57 fighter jets to India, with Moscow engaging intensively with New Delhi on naval hardware, including submarines and surface ships, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Regarding aviation hardware, India traditionally purchases our aircraft and helicopters. I know that the pilots are satisfied with this equipment. The Su-57 is an excellent, modern aircraft — perhaps the most advanced in the world at the moment, and the most effective. As I told our Indian friends yesterday, we originally proposed to launch this project jointly. However, it did not materialize at the time, so we developed it on our own. Now, we are fully ready to supply it, including this specific aircraft. I am not sure if the audience is deeply interested in the twin-seat variant where two pilots fly, but this aircraft can also be utilized as an airborne command post. In general, we are moving forward and working very intensively not only on aviation, but also on naval hardware, submarines, and surface vessels," Putin said.