Putin says sees no point in meeting with Zelensky so far

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he sees no point in holding a personal meeting with Vladimir Zelensky.

When asked to comment on Zelensky’s recent letter at a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the Russian leader addressed not the "authors of the epistolary genre," but to Russian soldiers on the frontline: "The whole country is proud of you and is counting on you. Keep up the good work, brothers!"

Asked to clarify if this response means that he doesn’t plan to meet with the letter’s author, Putin said, "So far, I see no point in this."