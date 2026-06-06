Trump brings uncertainty to numbers of US troops in Europe — AP

NEW YORK, June 6. /TASS/. The US military is waiting for clarifications from the Pentagon following US President Donald Trump’s remarks regarding the number of US troops in Europe, Associated Press (AP) wrote citing two US defense officials.

According to the agency, NATO allies were bewildered after Trump announced plans to send 5,000 US servicemen to Poland just a few weeks after ordering to withdraw the same number of troops from Europe.

Associated Press believes that uncertainty over Washington’s plans affects servicemen’s lives and may potentially cost millions to US taxpayers.

At the same time, the Trump administration claims that the reduction of US military presence in Europe was planned beforehand and was coordinated with the allies.