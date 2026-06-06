EU countries almost unanimously support idea not to grant asylum to Ukrainian men

BRUSSELS, June 6. /TASS/. Countries of the European Union have almost unanimously support the proposal not to grant asylum to Ukrainian men fit for military service, Sweden's Minister for Migration Johan Forssell said.

"There is nearly unanimous support to this proposal," he told reporters when asked about the idea not to grant temporary asylum to Ukrainian men aged between 23 and 60, and deemed fit for combat.

The final decision has not been made and the project is currently being discussed.

Earlier, the European Commission said the proposal came from Kiev.

The EU Temporary Protection Directive, which grants all Ukrainian refugees the immediate right to reside and work, as well as gives them access to healthcare and education, has been issued in March 22 and has been extended annually ever since. Now the legislation is in place until March 2027.

EU countries are estimated to have around 4.3 million Ukrainian refugees, including approximately 1 billion men fit for military service.