US takes down Iranian missiles launched towards Kuwait and Bahrain — CENTCOM

NEW YORK, June 6. /TASS/. The US military intercepted several ballistic missiles fired by Iran towards Kuwait and Bahrain, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

"Iran fired seven ballistic missiles toward Kuwait and Bahrain hours after US Central Command (CENTCOM) shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones that were launched toward the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM said on the X social network. "Initial assessments indicate six of the missiles launched by Iran were intercepted and a seventh did not reach its intended target."

There are currently no reports of harm to U.S. personnel, CENTCOM said. US 5th fleet headquarters in Bahrain were not damaged.