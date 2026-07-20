Ukraine’s energy system cannot be fully restored — MP

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The upcoming winter will be more difficult for Ukraine than the previous one due to the state of the energy system, which cannot be fully restored, Ukrainian lawmaker Maxim Buzhansky said.

"The coming winter, now just a few months away, will be harder. Our energy infrastructure was severely damaged last year, and despite all efforts, it is impossible to fully restore it," he said on the Politeka Online YouTube channel, without providing further details.

Last winter Ukraine experienced widespread power and heating outages. Blackouts lasted 12 to 16 hours, while heating was unavailable for several days in parts of Kiev and other cities.