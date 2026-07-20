Kremlin would welcome potential contacts between Lavrov, Rubio — spokesman

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The Kremlin would welcome contacts between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, should they take place, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The contacts currently taking place between the two countries’ foreign policy agencies are primarily technical in nature, he noted.

"If there is contact at the foreign minister level, we would only welcome it," Peskov said when asked about recent statements by Rubio regarding his readiness to meet with Lavrov.