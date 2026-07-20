EC to revise 21st package of anti-Russian sanctions considering Greece’s position — paper

BRUSSELS, July 20. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) may make concessions to Greece and amend certain provisions of the 21st package of sanctions against Russia as they contradict the economic interests of the bloc itself, the European Politico edition reported, citing sources.

"We’re trying to find a way out of this (approval of a package of restrictions - TASS), but what this [issue with Greece] shows is that we’re starting to collide with some key [European] interests," a source among European diplomats said.

The EU’s executive is assessing the economic impact of the sanctions package, the newspaper noted. According to Politico, the economic analysis could be presented on July 22 at a meeting of EU ambassadors. Additionally, the EC may remove provisions concerning the Austrian bank Raiffeisen from the 21st package and add a clause regarding the freezing of the price cap on Russian oil.

On July 19, the British newspaper Financial Times reported that Greece had opposed new sanctions as the European Commission’s ban on transportation of Russian LNG could hit the shipping company Dynagas. Germany and Portugal are pushing for easing restrictions on the purchase of Russian fish, citing the need to support their processing facilities. The newspaper emphasized that France and Italy, as major European tourist destinations, want a relaxation of visa policies for Russian citizens. Meanwhile, Austria has once again requested the unfreezing of assets linked to Raiffeisen Bank.