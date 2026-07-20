LONDON, July 20. /TASS/. The new British Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, has promised to maintain unwavering support for Ukraine.

"There is no change. I will be with him (Vladimir Zelensky - TASS) 100%, as Keir Starmer has been," Burnham said in an interview with Sky News, promising to hold a telephone conversation with Vladimir Zelensky today.

According to him, Zelensky "will be left in no doubt whatsoever that Britain's support is steadfast, it is resolute."

"It (Britain -TASS) will be there for him and I will be there for him personally too," the new head of government promised. The interview was recorded several hours before he took office.

Having already replaced Starmer, Burnham completely bypassed the issues of support for Ukraine and foreign policy in his first speech, but promised to continue the previous government's course of militarization.